Karbala sacrifices were for lofty principles of Islam: Zubair

Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair has said Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions of Karbala offered supreme sacrifices for the lofty principles of Islam.

In a message on Saturday on the eve of Yaum-e-Ashur, he said the sacrifices of the martyrs of Karbala were for the cause of righteousness and supremacy of Islam.

Zubair said Yaum-e-Ashur was for paying tributes to the martyrs and remembering those sacrifices. He called upon the Muslims of all schools of thought to foster unity and brotherhood in their ranks.

He said the law enforcement agencies had put in place foolproof security for mourning processions and majalis as well as for imambargahs and mosques.

The governor pointed out that the spiritual leader of the Bohra community was addressing Muharram majalis in Karachi after quite some time due to improvement in the law and order situation in the city.

He asked the people to fully cooperate with law enforcers in maintaining law and order and foiling the machinations of anti-state elements.