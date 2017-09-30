Call to get maximum benefit from CPEC

LAHORE: A consultation meeting with academia of economics, parliamentarians, and representatives of civil society held in Lahore on Friday.

The meeting was held in perspective of impact of CPEC on social change, labour laws and rights. Economists Prof Dr Aslam Qais and Dr Imran Ali, Syeda Ghulam Fatima, Mahar Safdar Ali and Dr Nosheen MPA were keynote speakers.

Mahar Ali Safdar tabled the important questions regarding social change and labour rights in context of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Dr Imran Ali suggested the government to evolve a proper business policy to get maximum benefit from CPEC.