Sat September 30, 2017
Peshawar

Bureau report
September 30, 2017

6kg heroin seized, woman arrested

PESHAWAR: The police, during an action, recovered 6kg heroin from a woman who was smuggling the substance to other parts of the country from the tribal areas. The Hayatabad Police Station SHO, Abdullah Jalal, said the police, while acting on a tip-off, stopped a woman, Siyala, at Jamrud checkpost. The official added her baggage was searched and 6kg heroin was recovered from it.

