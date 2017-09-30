6kg heroin seized, woman arrested

PESHAWAR: The police, during an action, recovered 6kg heroin from a woman who was smuggling the substance to other parts of the country from the tribal areas. The Hayatabad Police Station SHO, Abdullah Jalal, said the police, while acting on a tip-off, stopped a woman, Siyala, at Jamrud checkpost. The official added her baggage was searched and 6kg heroin was recovered from it.

