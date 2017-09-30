Book of Pashto poetry launched

PESHAWAR: ‘So Jwanda Mazal’’ - a new book of Pashto poetry by journalist Rashid Khattak, was launched at the Pashto Academy of the University of Peshawar on Friday.

Pohantoon Adabi Stori had organised the ceremony, which was attended by poets and literati. Samina Qadir was the chief guest. Professor Abasin Yousafzai, Noorul Amin Yousafzai, Sher Zaman Seemab, Zar Mohammad and Tayyabullah Khan and author of the book spoke on the occasion.

Samina Nadir stressed the need for steps, both on part of the government and the literati, for promotion of the Pashto literature. The writer said efforts should be taken to attract women writers to literary events. She said those at the helm should promote literary work of women writers who needed support.

Samina Qadir deplored that writers in this part of the world published works on their own and distributed it free of cost. But in the West, she explained, the writers remained the richest people and their books earned them well.

Abasin Yousafzai said that Rashid Khattak’s literary style of expression stemmed from his sharp vision and imaginative flight. He said poetry had always remained a powerful vehicle of expression for the poet to give vent to public sentiments along with romantic tones and undertones.

Noorul Amin Yousafzai, a research scholar, pointed out that first poetry collection by the author had lent a romantic charm to modern Pashto. Prof Sher Zaman Seemab, Prof Zar Mohammad and Tayyabullah Khan also spoke at the function. Umar Ali Umar Khattak rendered one of ghazals from the book and received great applause from the audience. A mushaira (poetry recital session) was arranged as well.