Ministry offers support to Global Change Impact Study Centre

Islamabad :The Ministry of Climate Change will offer every support and cooperation to make Global Change Impact Study Centre an internationally recognised research institution.

Also, help will be provided in establishing climate change consortium including universities and research institutions under the Global Change Impact Study Centre. This was stated by Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Mushahidullah Khan during a meeting on the working of Global Change Impact Study Centre at the ministry here on Friday.

A delegation headed by Tariq Banuri, chief executive of the Global Change Impact Study Centre, briefed the minister about working and future plans for the centre. The minister called for the building of the capacity of experts working in field of climate change.

He appreciated the idea of initiating master's programme on climate change in nationwide universities. Earlier, experts from Global Change Impact study Centre informed the minister that rain and weather patterns were changing and farmers must adjust according to new patterns.

They also highlighted the research being conducted in Global Change Impact Study Centre. Also in the day, climate change minister Mushaidullah Khan highlighted in Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change that Ministry of Climate Change provides its support to all federating units to combat climate change effects.

He further said that climate change was provincial responsibility but Ministry of Climate Change always supports them. The most of the forest cover is in KPK, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir and that it is duty of respective provinces to prevent forest degradation. “12,000 tons of waste from Buffalo colony of Karachi is being discharged into the sea.”

He also emphasised to create awareness among masses on climate change issue through media. The meeting decided that a coordinating committee on climate change could be formed including parliamentarians for better coordination. Senators appreciated Mushahidullah Khan for efforts to reduce climate change effects.