Committee formed to restructure PCCC

ISLAMABAD: The ministry of textile industry has constituted a committee for the restructuring of Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) for enhancing its performance, an official said on Friday.

The restructuring committee comprises four members of the National Assembly, including Chaudhry Asad-ur-Rahman, Chaudhry Iftikhar Nazir, Sheikh Fayyaz-ud-din and Sajid Mehdi.

Ministry of textile industry secretary and two members of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) would be the members of the restructuring committee, the official said. Talking to APP, cotton commissioner Dr Khalid Abdullah said PCCC vice president and cotton commissioner are also notified as members of the committee.

The decision to constitute a committee was taken during the 85th meeting of the governing board of PCCC held in the middle of the current month, he said. The restructuring committee has been tasked to prepare a comprehensive plan for PCCC to further strengthen the research and development activities and to promote the cotton crop for better production in the country, said Dr Abdullah.

The committee would also make a financial programme in consultation with the Aptma to generate funds for research activities to producing high yielding seed varieties, he added. Dr Abdullah said that the restructuring committee would also form a business model for PCCC in order to generate the revenues for smooth functioning of the research body.

The committee will complete its task within a month and prepare and present a comprehensive report before the governing body of PCCC for approval. The cotton commissioner said the initiative will help enhance the working of PCCC and make research and development of the cotton varieties as per the requirements of the local industry.