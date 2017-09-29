PUC reconstitutes ‘National Reconciliatory Council’ 

Islamabad :Pakistan Ulema Council's affiliated Islamic Schools of thought and representatives of different religions of the country unanimously reconstituted 'National Reconciliatory Council' on the eve of 'Unity of Ummah Conference' that held here on Wednesday.

The conference elected Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi as Chairman and Muhammad Musawar Abbasi Advocate as General Secretary of 'National Reconciliatory Council'. With consent of the participatory members and representatives of 'National Reconciliatory Council '10-Point Code of Conduct' was released and 'Monitoring Cells' were also constituted for restoration of peace during the month of Muharram-ul-Harram.

A 'Joint Declaration' issued at the end of 'Unity of Ummah Conference' that was held in aegis of Pakistan Ulema Council. Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman of the Council chaired the conference, while among key office-bearers of Pakistan Ulema Council and 'National Reconciliatory Council' include Maulana Abdul Hameed Watto, Maulana Nauman Hashir, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Allama Syed Waqar-ul-Hassan Naqvi, Maulana Attaullah Shahab, Allama Tahir-ul-Hassan, Maulana Farooq Kashmiri, Justice (R) Shafqat Abbasi, Maulana Qasim Qasmi, Maulana Tahir Rasheed Tanoli, Agha Inayat Shirazi, Allama Agha Mir, Maulana Mufti Rashid Mehmood, Maulana Saifullah Saifi, Musawar Abbasi Advocate, Sharjeel Anwar Rao and Kashif Chaudhry also addressed the conference.

It was stated in the joint declaration of the conference that 'National Reconciliatory Council' committees will be constituted all over the country for eradication of extremism and sectarian violence and for promotion of interfaith harmony and interfaith dialogue. The joint declaration also urged the government for implementation on 'National Action Plan' in letter and spirit to annihilate sectarian anarchy from the country.

The conference also appealed to media to play their effective role for eradication of sectarian violence and for promotion of interfaith harmony not only during the days of Ashura but all over the year.

The joint declaration also announced to endorse 'Operation Rad-ul-Fasad' and condemned Muslims' genocide in Myanmar by demanding the government of Pakistan to close Myanmar's Embassy in Pakistan.