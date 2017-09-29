Chinese citizen killed, two others injured in road accident

KARACHI: A Chinese citizen has been killed and two other Chinese injured in a road accident near Hyderabad. They were on an unauthorised visit and without having proper compulsory security staff, The News has learnt.

According to details on Tuesday late night a Toyota Corolla car bearing registration number ACV 541 turned turtle due to over speeding near Budhani, Hyderabad, while overtaking a vehicle. Resultantly three Chinese citizens Li Lin Fang, Fong Rong Chao and Yuan Chan Lorg got injured and shifted to Civil Hospital Hyderabad.

Sources of law enforcing agencies (LEAs) said that the Chinese citizens were proceeding from Karachi to Matiari for some inspection of projects; two out of them had reached Karachi airport on Tuesday morning and third Chinese accompanied them from DHA, Karachi.

The sources added that the Chinese were not accompanied by any security staff or security vehicle, which was mandatory according to Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) plan of security of Chinese citizens. Later on one Chinese Yuan Chan Larg expired while two injured are now out of danger.