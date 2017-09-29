Students shouldn’t be misguided by anti-state propaganda: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday said that students should never get misguided by anti-state propaganda being engineered by certain anti-state elements from abroad with the support of hostile foreign agencies, advising them to focus on their education, work hard and dispel negativity. He said that Pakistan was incomplete without Balochistan, adding the country could not progress without peace, stability and progress of the province.

He was interacting with a group of 173 students and members of faculty from various educational institutions of Balochistan at the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR).The COAS termed youth Pakistan’s most precious asset and urged them to contribute to national integration and progress by performing their positive role.

The COAS said that Balochistan is blessed with the most talented and vibrant youth and future of Pakistan belongs to them.Reaffirming education as national priority, he said, “We will do our best to provide whole-hearted support towards attainment of the national objective.” He said that establishment of the campus of the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) in Quetta was a step towards this end.

He maintained that the Pakistan Army is committed to providing them a safe, secure and stable Pakistan, saying the army is capable of meeting all internal and external challenges and no one can dare cast an evil eye on Pakistan.

“With unflinching support of the entire nation, Pakistan Army has achieved great successes to rid the country of violence and terrorism,” he said.The COAS also mentioned the development projects which the Pakistan Army has initiated with the support of the government for development in the Balochistan province, including communication infrastructure, schools and cadet colleges.

The students applauded the state of morale, commitment and professional competence of the Pakistan Army and expressed their gratitude. They also assured the army chief of their commitment towards a peaceful and prosperous Pakistan.