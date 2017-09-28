PTI leader killed in Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Malik Riaz alias Shaukat Khokhar was shot dead while two others including his brother were injured when unidentified suspects opened indiscriminate firing on their Dera in Kahna police limits on Wednesday night.

Following the incident, Shaukat's family staged protest at Shaukat Khanum Chowk by placing the body on road and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits. They demanded that the Punjab chief minister take notice of the incident.

The police said the victim was supervising construction work at his Dera in Kahna when the suspects opened fire.

Shaukat died on the spot while his brother Irshad and a servant were injured. They were taken to hospital.

The police said Shaukat had an old enmity with Ghulam Mustafa Group. In 2007, Ghulam Mustafa Group had killed a member of Malik Shaukat Group over which the latter killed a nephew of Mustafa. At present, Mustafa is in jail while his two sons have been declared proclaimed offenders. No case was registered till the filing of this report.