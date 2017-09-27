Classes at Mera Bhegwal Polytechnic Institute to start next month

Islamabad :The training classes will be launched in Mera Bhegwal Polytechnic Institute next month after a delay of 27 years, said Minister of State for CAAD Dr. Tariq Fazl Chaudhary on Tuesday.

"The training courses will be made in collaboration with the Construction Technology Training Institute (CTTI), an attached organiation working under the Ministry of Communication," he said after a meeting with Minister for Communications Junaid Anwar here.

The CADD minister proposed to run the Mera Bhegwal College along the lines of the CTTI. CTTI is a leading technical training institute with a wide range of technical training courses. Its trained diploma and certificate holders are serving at high level technical positions in the length and breadth of country.

The CTTI director and FWO director general FWO visited the college along with the CADD minister and decided to make the college operational in October this year with mutual consultation.

They also decided that in the first phase, three-year courses of civil, electrical and computer will be offered, while mechanical and other courses will be launched from next year. For the first year, all the arrangements for the courses will be made by CTTI and FWO, while from next year, CADD will get funding from the federal budget for the technical institute.

According to details, Mera Bhegwal technical college could not start classes for twenty seven years for a variety of reasons. A few years ago, Dr Tariq Fazl Chaudhary tried to activate the organization, so that a national asset could be utilized for the maximum benefit of students.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between CADD and Allama Iqbal Open University but Allama Iqbal Open University could not launch training for various administrative and financial problems.

The CADD and Ministry of Communication will sign an MoU for issuing training courses in Mera Bhegwal Polytechnic Institute in the next few days under which CTTI/FWO will start classes from next month. The two sides agreed that the children of the area will be given priority in admissions in the training courses.

The Mera Bhegwal Training Institute will help develop technical workforce for the CPEC as well. Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry congratulated the people of Mera Bhegwal, Pind Bhegwal, Phulgran and the whole of Islamabad for the activation of technical institute after a lapse of twenty seven years which will enable the children of the area to secure respectable livelihood.

The short-term courses will be also be launched in evening in the institute. Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry thanked the minister for communications, CTTI and FWO chief for their cooperation and support. He will request the prime minister for a regular opening of the college next month.