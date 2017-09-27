‘US travel ban psychological terrorism’

CARACAS: Venezuela accused the United States on Monday of "psychological terrorism" designed to bring down the government after it was included in a list of eight countries targeted by a travel ban.

"As if it mattered to us to have a visa for the United States. I only go to the United States if I have to go to the UN, to the OAS," President Nicolas Maduro said, referring to the Organisation of American States.

Speaking at a meeting with governors broadcast by state television VTV, Maduro said US President Donald Trump has "isolated the United States" with his speech at the UNGeneral Assembly last week, in which he called the Venezuelan leader a "dictator". He was speaking a day after Venezuela was added to a new list of countries targeted by the US ban, due to what it called poor security and a lack of cooperation with American authorities.

The restrictions on Venezuela were limited to officials from a list of government agencies and their families, while full travel bans were placed on nationals from the other seven countries.