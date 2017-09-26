Tue September 26, 2017
Sports

P
PPI
September 26, 2017

Mahatir cruises into Indus Pharma under-14 semis

KARACHI: Mahatir Muhammad dropped a set before beating Samad Arejo in quarter-finals of Under-14 singles event in the 5th Indus Pharma National Seniors and Juniors Tennis Championship 2017 at Karachi Gymkhana here on Monday.

Mahatir took the first set 6-0 but Samad bounced back and won the next set 6-1. In the third and decisive set, Mahatir came out of the court triumphant winning the 7-6 after a tough battle.

Meanwhile, Rayyan Jawwad thrashed Hadin by 6-0, 6-1, while Mohammad Yahya blanked Asher 6-0, 6-0 to enter the event’s semi-finals.Uzair Abbas cruised into the semi-finals of Under-10 singles event when he beat Abdullah Aftab 8-4.

In an Under-12 quarter-final, Zain Mohammad Ali overpowered Abdullah Imran 8-3.Nauman Aftab trounced Oanuddin, recording a convincing 6-1, 6-1 victory, and secured his place in the semi-finals of Under-18 boys’ singles event.

