Imran eats his own words by seeking MQM votes: Khursheed

SUKKUR: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah on Monday said PTI chief Imran Khan had earlier termed the MQM an anti-state party and now he was eating his own words by seeking its votes.

“Imran Khan should tender an apology first of all for disgracing the people of Karachi because it is on record that he had termed the Karachiites sheeps and goats for listening to Altaf Hussain’s speeches and declaring the MQM an anti-state party. Today, the same Imran Khan is eating his own words and is going to the MQM to seek its votes. Imran has no agenda other than annihilating the system, but the PPP has the agenda of continuity of democracy and taking the country forward,” he said while talking to the media here. He said parliament alone was the symbol of vibrant democracy.

“If there is any problem over the appointment of chairman NAB, then its solution lies with parliament and its 12-member committee. This committee comprises eight MNAs and four senators. The government and the opposition have an equal representation in this 12-member committee, as it consists of six members each from both sides. If the voting result comes out 50-50, then the matter is sent to the Election Commission. If it remains unresolved at the level of election commissioner, then the Supreme Court decides the matter,” he said.

He said the PPP never indulged in dishonesty. He said removing the opposition leader from his slot was a new tradition. “I have worked honestly as the opposition leader for four years and fully discharged my obligations,” he said. He said there should be no contradiction between the words and practice of a politician, otherwise how he would lead the nation. He said if there was someone better for the post of the opposition leader, he will not raise any objection to his appointment. He further claimed that he always tried to unite the opposition and welcomed everybody’s suggestions. He said every action of PTI and Imran Khan had strengthened Nawaz Sharif.

Criticising Imran, he asked how a leader who had failed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could successfully run the country. Appreciating Nawaz Sharif’s decision to return home, he said: “I had told the media that Nawaz Sharif should return and face the cases. If Nawaz Sharif has struck any deal, then I know nothing in this regard, but Imran Khan can tell about it,” he said.