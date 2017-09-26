Keeping the trend going, girls secure top positions in intermediate exams

The results of Grade 12 pre-engineering and general science examinations were announced by the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) on Monday.

First positions in both groups were bagged by female students of the Bahria College Karsaz, as BIEK Chairman Inam Ahmed announced the results of the Higher Secondary Schools Certificate (HSSC) Part II at a ceremony held at the Government Sir Syed College, North Nazimabad.

In the pre-engineering group, the topper, Hanifa Elahi, daughter of Maarof Elahi, secured 992 marks out of 1,100. The second position was clinched by Uroj Ghufran, daughter of Syed Muhammad Ghufranulhaq, with 989 marks. She studied at the Government College for Women, PECHS.

A male student, Muhammad Umar Farooq, student of the Adamjee Government Science College, managed to share the third position with Hibba Salim, daughter of Abdulsalim Khan and student of the Metropolis Intermediate College for Girls, as both the candidates secured 988 marks.

As many as 30,563 candidates registered for the annual examination 2017 in the pre-engineering group, while 30,203 students appeared in the exams and 137,01were declared successful.

General group

The BIEK’s result for general group shows that Sidra Urooj, daughter of Riaz Muhammad and student of the Bahria College Karsaz, clinched the top position with obtaining 947 marks out of 1100. The second top position went to Sabihatsadiq Shahabuddin, daughter of Shahabuddin and student of the Government College for Women, PECHS. She scored 942 marks.

The third position was jointly bagged by Sameen Rehman, daughter of Rehman Elahi and student of the Government College for Women, PECHS, and Aleem Aeeman, daughter of Aamir Ejaz Sheikh and student of the Government Boys and Girls College, Stadium Road. They both obtained 930 marks.

This year, as many as 33,66 candidates registered for the annual examination in the general group, while 3,313 students attempted in the exams and 1,499 were declared successful. The BIEK has asked all the successful candidates to submit an application for issuance of original certificate.