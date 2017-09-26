Tue September 26, 2017
Business

September 26, 2017

LCCI hails ban on tomatoes import

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Monday appreciated the announcement of federal minister for national food security and research Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan not to import tomatoes from India and termed it a step in the right direction., a statement said.

LCCI president Abdul Basit said that the minister deserves appreciation, as this step would encourage the local farmers grow more, besides saving huge foreign exchange, it added.

He said the country has all resources to feed the population; therefore, local growers should be facilitated to the maximum and their issues should be resolved on priority basis. Basit urged the government to add to the cropped area to avoid any crisis-like situation.

