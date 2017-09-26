Sindh government to raise ‘low exports’ alarm at CCI

KARACHI: Sindh government would raise the issue of falling exports and the problems faced by businessmen at the Council of Common Interest (CCI), a provincial minister said on Monday.

“As announced by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, all the funds for the development of industrial areas would be released soon,” said Nasir Hussain Shah, Sindh minister for transport & mass transit, labour, human resources, and information addressing the members of Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI).

Replying to a question, he assured the business community of legislation for amending labour laws. “In this regard, Sindh would be the first province of the country to host tripartite conference of employers, employees and government,” the minister said. He informed the trade leaders that Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) would be inaugurated soon. “The ‘yellow bus lane’ was delayed because of contractors but now World Bank and Asian Development Bank are interested in financing the project,” Hussain said.

The minister also promised the business community to establish fire stations in all the industrial areas of Sindh. SM Muneer, the KATI leader, said due to delays in payments, exporters’ refund conditions are getting worse. “The federal government has vowed to clear the refunds many times but is yet to fulfill its promise,” Muneer said.

He was of view that due to the hue and cry on so called “Panama” issue real and core problems are being ignored. Masood Naqi, president KATI, said that legislation regarding labour laws should be the top priority of the government. Naqi also urged the government to develop low cost housing schemes for Korangi Industrial Area (KIA).