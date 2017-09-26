Palm oil lowers

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell 1.5 percent to their lowest in more than a month on Monday, tracking weakness in soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) and as demand from top consumers China and India weakened.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 1.3 percent at 2,701 ringgit ($644.32) a tonne at the midday break, after declining as much as 1.5 percent to its lowest since Aug. 21 at 2,695 ringgit.

The contract posted its biggest intraday percentage drop in one week, and was headed for a second straight session of decline. Traded volumes stood at 16,551 lots of 25 tonnes each at noon.