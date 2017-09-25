The situation of traffic in Karachi is getting worst day by day. Commuters who are coming back from office remain stuck in traffic for hours. Since the last couple of days, the main arteries of the city are completely blocked during rush hour. Since the road has so many offices, the flow of traffic at the evening is usually heavy.

A significant time of commuters is lost during the commute. The constant traffic jam has taken a toll on the lives of resident. The authorities must come up with a solution of this problem.

Iqbal Naeem (Karachi)