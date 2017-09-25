Mon September 25, 2017
National

September 25, 2017

Man accuses police of torture

MANSEHRA: A man, who was arrested in the car-hijacking case, was hospitalised here on Sunday after his condition deteriorated because of alleged sever torture by the Abbottabad police.  “The police arrested me in a car theft case and kept me in an illegal confinement for 10 days and severely tortured me,” Shahnawaz told reporters at the hospital.

He said he had acquired a car on rent from a service provider, which was stolen from outside his residence in Nugri Ball area of Abbottabad. “And when I approached Donga Galli Police Station, the cops lodged a first information report against me and arrested me in the car theft case,” he said, adding, “Police tortured me, hurting even my sensitive parts.” The suspect said that he was kept in an illegal confinement for 10 days and police tortured him.

