Alleged terrorist arrested in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Capital City Police foiled a major terror bid and arrested an alleged terrorist who was transporting explosives for sabotage activities during Muharram, officials said on Sunday.

Police were tipped off about transportation of explosives to the inner city after which nakabandis were established in different areas. An official said a terrorist, Ihsanullah, was arrested when police intercepted two motorcyclists on Landay Sarak in the limits of the Khazana Police Station.

However, his accomplice escaped.“The terrorists were transporting the explosives to the city. Around five kilograms of explosives, hand grenades, 9mm pistols and prima cord were recovered from the terrorist,” Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Tahir told a press conference at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines. Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Sajjad Khan, SSP Investigation Nisar Ahmad and SP Rural Shafiullah Gandapur were also present on the occasion.

The CCPO said the explosives were being used for terrorist activity in the city. He added that the action was taken on a tip-off. The officials said that the escaped accomplice of the held terrorist had been identified as Rizwan Ahmad, an Afghan national.

Tahir added that police had taken adequate security measures for peaceful observance of Muharram in the city. He added that operations were still under way on intelligence and information and the Khazana action was part of it.

Meanwhile, an encounter took place between police and criminals during a search operation near Nishat Mills on the Charsadda Road during which one policeman Israr and a soldier Pervez were wounded. Police also arrested one Sangeen in a wounded condition. Three of his accomplices were arrested as well. Police officials said the held wounded man was involved in different cases.