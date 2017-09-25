JI striving to make Pakistan corruption-free, says Sirajul Haq

SWABI: Vowing to make Pakistan corruption-free, Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) chief Senator Sirajul Haq said on Sunday that his party’s fight against the corrupt practices and tainted leaders would continue.

Talking to reporters before leaving for Buner district where he was scheduled to address a public meeting, he said the amendment passed in the Senate under which former prime minister Nawaz Sharif could become president of the party should be revoked.

“This is against the aspirations of the entire country and against the verdict of the Supreme Court in the Panama case,” he believed.In reply to a question, he said that when leaders accumulated wealth and promoted their own interests, how could they work for the welfare of the people. He said the corrupt practices should end and leaders who indulged in corruption should be made to face the law of the land.

Sirajul Haq said that Nawaz Sharif had been ousted but the names of 436 other leaders mentioned in the Panama Papers should also be brought to justice. He said that the corrupt politicians were now plotting to amend the Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution because they couldn’t fulfill its conditions. He said that the JI leadership was striving for the implementation of these two articles of the Constitution in letter and spirit. The JI head said in the past 70 years, the rulers had utterly failed to deliver and serve the people who were faced with a host of problems including poverty and joblessness.

JI provincial leader Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said that there was a dire need of unity in the ranks of the Muslims in prevailing circumstances.He urged the heads of Islamic countries to highlight the plight of the Muslims at the internal forums to mitigate their sufferings.