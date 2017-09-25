Three arrested in Buner for supply, use of ‘ice’ drug

BUNER: Due to the non-availability of a proper law to prevent supply and use of 'ice' drug, the addiction of the infamous narcotic has been on the rise in the district, prompting the district administration to overcome the menace.

Three people were arrested on Friday for their alleged involvement in supply and use of 'ice'. There were reports that a good number of youth has got addicted to 'ice' in various parts of the district especially in villages like Elai, Tor Warsak, Anghapur and others.

The district administration launched a mobilization campaign against 'ice' and other narcotics. Meetings of elders were arranged in the affected villages. These were attended by representatives of the district administration.

During these meetings, at least six people were identified to have been involved in trafficking of the drug into the district and supplying it to consumers, an official in the district administration told The News.

The district administration ordered arrest of the accused under 3-MPO. Three people were arrested, who would be sent to prison outside the district for 2 month imprisonment as per the orders of the judicial magistrate, an official said.

Talking to The News, Deputy Commissioner Zariful Maani said the district administration has zero tolerance for drugs and they would use all means to check supply and use of illegal and injurious drugs.

Another official said that 'ice' was an expensive drug and high profile people were involved in its supply. He said currently no law was there to prohibit this modern drug. Therefore, no one could be arrested for its supply and use and no punishment could be awarded to him. However, the district administration was committed to overcoming the situation, he added.