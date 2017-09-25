CPEC to be completed despite opposition of some countries

Islamabad :China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be completed despite opposition by different influential countries as it is a matter of life and death for Pakistan, a business leader said Thursday.

The local elements who are opposing the project are playing with the future of the country; their worries are based on wrong notions, he said. CPEC will benefit both Islamabad and Beijing while the dividends and benefits brought by CPEC will be shared by both China and Pakistan and will positively affect the region, said Atif Ikram Sheikh, former president ICCI.

Some people believe obstruction by some countries may block the development of the project but the fact remains that Beijing and Islamabad are firm in their stance and the people and business community fully support the project, he added.

He said that CPEC will provide all-weather energy route for China from the Gulf improving her energy security, give her access to the Middle Eastern markets, reduce the influence of India in seas, and improve defence capability of Pakistan. Atif Ikram Sheikh said that apart from China and Pakistan the project will benefit dozens of other countries including Russia and Central Asia states.