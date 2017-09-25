CDA completes seven inquiries against 13 officers

Islamabad :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) finalised seven inquiries which were initiated against 13 officers and officials of the Authority during the last one month.

Out of these 13, three officials have been exonerated, two employees have been given major penalty, minor penalties have been given to four employees while cases of four employees are still under process.

Regarding disciplinary proceedings about keeping the personal file in his own custody, Muhammad Naeem, deputy director Structure, CDA (than L.A) has been given minor penalty of censure.

Ijaz ul Hassan, deputy director (PL&H), CDA has been imposed minor penalty of stoppage of five years increments due to dismal state of Parliament lodges. Minor penalty i.e withholding of promotion for one year has been imposed upon to the accused Ijaz Ul Hassan, the than deputy director in case no.CDA-5(4)HRD-I/2014 about disobeying the order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding repatriation

Riaz Khan, assistant director (E&DM) of BPS-17 Directorate has been given major penalty reduction to lower post of Inspector (BPS-16). Javed Masih, operating officer, Chief Complaint Office has also been imposed major penalty of reduction to lower post of sub-assistant (BPS-14). Both Riaz Khan and Javed Masih have been given major penalties in case no.CDA-5(1)HRD-1/2017 about disciplinary proceedings regarding misconduct for attending Union protest being officers.

Ashraf Mughal, admin officer and Qalib Ali, dealing assistant (now in Admin Office) have been exonerated from charges while cases against other accused will continue in case no.CDA-5(291)HRD-1/2016 about inquiry regarding bogus plots business in name of affectees. Muhammad Shafiq, surveyor EM-I, CDA has been exonerated from charges on in case no.CDA-5(13)HRD-1/2013 regarding allotment/transfer of a plot.