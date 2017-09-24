Rulers on way out, not to get back: Khursheed

SUKKUR: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Saturday said rumours were doing the rounds that the current rulers were on their way out and will not get back home.

Addressing a ceremony here, he said the country’s situation was discouraging, as the state institutions were on a collision course.

He said confrontation among the state institutions bode no good for the country, adding that anyone weakening parliament was not loyal to Pakistan.

He lashed out at former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf, asking him to get back and face cases rather than passing statements while sitting abroad.

Musharraf stirred up a hornets’ nest when he alleged that the PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was involved in Benazir and Murtaza Bhutto murders.

“Return to the country like Benazir did, do politics like Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and spend time in prison like Asif Ali Zardari,” said the opposition leader.

He said Musharraf was afraid of Benazir Bhutto and did not permit her to get back home.

“We did everything in the past. We lost lives to terrorism and will again sacrifice lives. Our leaders were not martyred while sitting abroad. We did not become lions while sitting outside. We did not flee abroad,” he said, adding that those fearing death and jail could not lead the masses.

“We did not go abroad; we aren’t scared,” he said taunting the former president’s self-imposed exile.

He also questioned the timing of Musharraf’s statements and asked why he remained quiet for 10 years.

He said those trying to weaken parliament were not sincere to Pakistan. He said Pakistan will progress when people will get their rights. He said sacrifices were required to save the system. “We are democratic people, so the politics of rights of the masses should be done.