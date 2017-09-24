Sun September 24, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

R
Reuters
September 24, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Turkish ex-Olympic champion banned for life

Turkish ex-Olympic champion banned for life

INSTANBUL: Asli Cakir Alptekin, who won Olympic gold at London 2012 before being stripped of the title, has been banned for life by the Turkish Athletics Federation for a third doping offence, state-run Anadolu news agency have reported.

2Alptekin won the 1500 metres title in London, a race where six of the first nine finishers have served drugs bans before or since, leading some to refer to it as the “dirtiest race in history”.

The 32-year-old was stripped of her 2012 Olympic and European titles in 2015 and suspended for eight years by the Turkish Athletics Federation.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement