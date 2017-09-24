KCCI elects office-bearers

KARACHI: Managing committee of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), in its meeting held on Saturday, unanimously elected all three office-bearers of the chamber for the year 2017/18, a statement said.

Muffasar Atta Malik was elected unopposed to lead KCCI affairs, while Abdul Basit Abdul Razzak has also been elected as senior vice president of the KCCI and M Rehan Hanif as vice president.

BMG chairman and KCCI former president Siraj Kassam Teli congratulated the newly-elected office-bearers and expressed the hope that they will strive hard to further improve the functioning of the chamber and work diligently to resolve the issues being faced by the business and industrial community.

The newly elected office-bearers vowed to dedicatedly discharge their services up to the expectations of the KCCI members and the rest of the business and industrial community.

The newly-elected office-bearers will assume charge on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at the 56th annual general meeting.