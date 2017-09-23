‘Corrupt leaders to be sent behind bars’

OKARA: Former provincial minister and Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Labour Wing central president Ashraf Khan Sohna has said that very soon the looters and corrupt leaders of the country would be sent behind the bars.

Addressing media men, he said people will themselves hold such leaders accountable. “The government is showing its wrath by inflicting undeclared taxes on the masses.” It is the PTI which has awakened the nation and introduced them to the real ideals of life. Despite issuance of the arrest warrants, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is still holding his office. “The dream of living an easy and dignified life will soon come true under the leadership of Imran Khan,” he added.