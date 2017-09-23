Rehman Chishti made UK’s trade envoy to Pakistan

LONDON: A British Pakistani Conservative parliamentarian has been appointed Britain’s trade envoy to Pakistan to promote trade relations between the two countries.

Rahman Chishti, Tory MP from Gillingham and Rainham, has been appointed as adviser to Prime Minister Theresa May for promotion of trade relations between the UK and Pakistan.

Greg Hands, Conservative MP for Chelsea & Fulham and Minister of State for International Trade and London in Her Majesty's Government, said in a statement that Rehman Chishti has been made UK government’s trade envoy because of his “immense knowledge of Pakistan”.

Speaking to Geo News, Rehman Chishti said he was pleased at the appointment and looked forward to working with Pakistani officials to ensure that the trade between the two countries increases.

He said that there is a lot of scope and potential which can be utilised for greater economic ties between the two countries. “I am looking to strengthen all aspects of trade with Pakistan.” Rehman Chishti informed that he met Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif during his recent visit to London and discussed trade relating matters and suggested how to improve bilateral trade. He also met Trade Minister Greg Hands.

Reham Chishti said he would soon visit Pakistan in his new role where he would meet key Pakistani officials related to trade to discuss improving trade relations. “I am looking to have same GSP trade deal if not better trade deal with Pakistan,” he told this scribe.

“I will travel to Pakistan to follow up on taking forward work that has been done. I will do everything I can to enhance trade ties between the two countries, already tied in close cultural relations.”

Rehman Chishti, who traces his roots to Muzaffarabad in Azad Kashmir where he was born, enjoys close relations with children of Benazir Bhutto. He served as adviser to former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and worked closely with her on several issues while she was in exile. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto appointed his father Abdul Rehman Chishti as federal adviser on religious affairs to the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir in 1976. Chishti’s father left Pakistan and became an Imam in UK after General Ziaul Haq staged military coup and hanged Bhutto. Rehman Chishti came to the UK at the age of six and since then has lived in Gillingham and Rainham. He was close to former prime minister David Cameron and enjoys good relations with PM Theresa May. Within the Conservative Party, Rehman Chishti is seen as a rising star.