Independence Day of Tajikistan celebrated

Islamabad :To celebrate the 26th anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Tajikiatan, Ambassador Sherali Jononov and Mrs Jononov hosted a reception at the Serena Hotel. The event was held at the Shishmahal Hall and the guest list included many diplomats of different cadres; attaches, advisors of the Diplomatic Defence Corps and their spouses and Pakistanis from different walks of life including political entities in and out of power. The guest of honor was Minister of State for Petroleum Jam Jamal Khan and the cake was cut after the national anthems of Pakistan and Tajkistan had been played. There were no speeches.

Receptions celebrating national days of CAR countries are usually family affairs and children are welcome, so besides the ladies who are attired in their national dress, children too are seen sporting similar attire; look cute and are the focus of camera buffs, as was the case at this event. Large photographs of the exquisite filigree work of Tajik crafts persons were on display in the lounge along with what looked like bottles of honey but could have been something else; videos screened the sights and sounds of the country and Tajik music could be heard during dinner.

Tajikistan is still a developing country. It is surrounded by Afghanistan, China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. It’s known for rugged mountains, popular for hiking and climbing. The Fann Mountains, near the national capital Dushanbe, have snow-capped peaks that rise over 5,000 meters. The range encompasses the Iskanderkulsky Nature Refuge, a notable bird habitat named for Iskanderkul, a turquoise lake formed by glaciers are now as a travel blurb puts it, ‘testing playgrounds for hardy climbers, trekkers and adventure travellers. Nascent rural home stay programs mean you might stay in timelessly photogenic rural villages hosted by gold-toothed, white-bearded patriarchs wearing iridescent joma robes.’ (embroidered velvet robes.)

Pakistan and Tajikistan have good bilateral relations and during a recent exchange of visits by the top leadership of both countries they agreed on exploring new avenues of cooperation by increasing collaboration in different sectors – about seven agreements were signed dealing with cooperation in energy, industrial sectors, extradition, establishment of a joint business council and collaboration in science, technology and geology.