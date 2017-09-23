PITB lauded

LAHORE :The Citizen Feedback Monitoring Programme (CFMP), a flagship programme of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), seeks to improve public service delivery by soliciting feedback from citizens on their experience of certain public services. Citizen feedback collected through CFMP has helped the government in taking evidence-based remedial actions and improve medicine distribution at DHQ and THQ hospitals across Punjab. The details and figures provided by CFMP show that the percentage of patients receiving all medicines from the hospitals has risen from 46 percent in October 2015 to 85 percent in August 2017.

Advertisement