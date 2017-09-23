Tribute paid to 1965 war heroes

Islamabad :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui paid rich tribute to martyrs and ghazis of 1965 war at a colourful event held here on Friday at the university’s main campus. The event was aimed at promoting spirit of patriotism among the students and to motivate them to keep up the spirit of defending homeland against all threats.

The event was arranged by Islamabad’s Campus of the University. Best students in speeches and songs were awarded special prizes. The AIOU being the mega educational institution in the public sector, with around 1.3 million enrolled students always remains on forefront to celebrate the defence day in befitting manner at different parts of the country through its regional campuses. Said by the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui said that youth are hope of country’s bright future, he emphasized that they should concentrate on improving their knowledge, skill and attitude for their better living and useful role in socio-economic development of the country. To achieve the objective, the University holds social and literary events on regular basis to acknowledge and celebrate the sacrifices of national heroes who devoted their life for a better cause, he added. Nephew of Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed, Asad Mehroof specially attended the function, who were given standing ovation by the participants as a mark of respect for the armed forces of Pakistan. Students (Telha Team) presented a tableau attaining government’s attention to do more for the families of martyrs of September 1965. Director, Islamabad campus Shah Farrakh also spoke on the occasion and thanked the vice chancellor for his personal interest in motivating the students.