Sindh govt increases project allowance

The Sindh government has increased emolument packages of its employees working on different development projects across the province.

The raise will be made part of the the monthly salaries of the employees under the head of “project allowance”. In this connection, the provincial finance secretary has issued an office memorandum having the subject “Revision of Project Allowance”.

It says: “In continuation of this department’s Office Memorandum of No. FD(SR-III)5-85/2012, dated 18th July, 2013 and with the approval of the competent authority, i.e. Chief Minister, Sindh, the Project Allowance has been revised with immediate effect...”

Now the employees of basic pay scale (BPS) one to four will be given Rs15,000 per month, an increase of 10,000 from the existing project allowance Rs5,000 per month. The employees of BPS 5 to 10 will get Rs20,000 per month, an increase of Rs12,000 from the existing rate of Rs 8,000 per month.

Staffers serving in positions from BPS 11 to 15 will be given Rs30,000 in project allowance, which has been increased by Rs15,000 from the existing rate of Rs15,000. BPS 16 employees, who previous got Rs25,000, will be paid Rs40,000 per month; BPS 17 employees, who earlier received Rs50,000 a month, will now get Rs75,000 per month; BPS 18 officials will be giving Rs100,000 instead of Rs50,000; BPS 19 employees will receive get Rs175,000 instead of Rs60,000; and senior officials from BPS 20 to 22 will be paid Rs 200,000 per month. They were earlier given a project allowance of Rs80,000 per month.