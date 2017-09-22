After the by-poll

Although the recent by-election result was in favour of the PML-N, the slight margin of 14,000 votes also shows the growing popularity of the PTI in the constituency. For the PTI, now is the time to accept the people’s mandate and avoid making rigging allegations. For the PML-N, the victory should not be linked to the SC verdict of the Panama Papers case.

The country’s institutions should be held in esteem and should not be dragged into politics or used for political point-scoring. If any political party has reservations against any state institution, the proper procedure should be adopted to register its complaint. They should not resort to publically criticising the institutions. All political parties should join hands to introduce electoral reforms for the subsequent elections in the country. Political parties are expected to act maturely to strengthen democracy and ensure transparent elections.

M Sayyad Alam Khan (Peshawar)