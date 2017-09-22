EU’s help sought against power crisis

Islamabad :The European Union (EU) can help Pakistan overcome power crisis through renewable energy projects.

These renewable energy products will also help mitigate climate change in the country. This was stated by Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Mushahidullah Khan during a meeting with ambassador of European Union Jean Francois Caution, who called on him in his office here on Wednesday.

The minister informed the visitor about the production of renewable energy from the waste produced from Buffalo Colony, hospital and industries in Karachi and said it would save Arabian Sea from pollution and help with the growth of mangroves and marine life.

He said Pakistan was aware of European Union leadership role in climate change issues. The minister said Pakistan's contribution in global carbon emission was less than 0.08% but climate change was badly affecting crops and habitats.

He also accepted the invitation from ambassador to participate in Ocean Conference being held in Malta earlier October 2017. The EU ambassador informed the minister about the progress on projects initiated by the European Union in Pakistan.

He said the EU offered help and cooperation in many small and large hydropower projects. "We are working on 165 power projects in Malakand division. Work on 10 projects has been completed, while work on the rest will be completed next year. These projects will produce 28 megawatts of electricity," he said.

The EU ambassador informed the minister about 27 projects meant to produce renewable energy from sugarcane wastes.