More posters appear in Geneva amid protest by Pakistan

LONDON: Diplomatic tensions between Swiss government and Pakistan are set to continue as more posters against Pakistan appeared in new areas of Geneva on Wednesday morning.

Pakistan has lodged strong protest with the Swiss government against the display of posters, billboards and hoarding publicising “Free Baluchistan” and Swiss ambassador to Islamabad was summoned to the Foreign Office to inform the Swiss government about Pakistani concerns.

It appeared that the Swiss government has not taken Pakistani protest seriously and not only the old posters were serviced yesterday but new posters were put up on Wednesday.

A source told that the previous posters have been removed from some locations because the “15 days contract has expired” but new posters and billboards have been put up on the same route and new areas under a new contract. The source said that the new posters were put up on the main road from outside Geneva International Airport leading to the United Nations Human Rights Commission Headquarters (UNHRC). “New posters and billboards have been displayed in the vicinity of the airport,” said the source. A source who saw these posters said these posters have been placed on two roads around the airport for maximum viewing of the people who arrive and depart using this airport.

It’s understood that “Baluchistan House” has multiple binding contracts with local advertising agencies working on behalf of Geneva city’s Administrational Council. Two prominent exiled Baloch leaders Mehran Marri and Brahumdagh Bugti have issued statements in favour of the poster campaign. Mehran Marri said that no law has been broken and Geneva sees displays of such posters all the time. “This is a country that respects freedom of speech and respect for critical opinions. Its our democratic right to express our views.”

Brahumdagh Bugti said his group will “continue to work towards highlighting the Balochistan issue globally”. Many other exiled Baloch figures have voiced support for the posters. But Pakistan has protested that the Swiss government has allowed the use of its soil for activities against Pakistan. On Wednesday, the issue was raised in Pakistani parliament and statements of condemnation issued. Federal Minister Abdul Qadir Baloch called on the Swiss government to take “action” against the elements involved in running posters campaign.

A source in Pakistan’s Foreign Office told this correspondent on Wednesday that the Swiss envoy was asked to pass on Pakistani concerns about the use of its soil for anti-Pakistan activities and particularly about the appearance of publicity material by the group calling itself “Baluchistan House”.

This scribe understands that a second letter of protest has also been written this week by Pakistan’s mission in Geneva. The second letter was written after the appearance of more posters, billboards and taxi bikes on Geneva streets. The letter by Pakistan’s permanent representative in UN has raised the issue with the Swiss government calling the posters campaign “a direct attack on sovereignty of Pakistan”.

Geo News revealed on ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath’ on Tuesday night the extent and scope of expensive campaign across the Geneva city in various forms. It was established through video evidence that the campaign was well-organised, run through local individuals and organisations, heavily funded and planned over a good period of time. It’s understood that the commercial contracts have been signed for a month – till the current 36th UNHRC session ends.