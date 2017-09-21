English dictionary changed due to Ayesha Gulalai, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesman Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday said English dictionary has changed due to renegade MNA Ayesha Gulalai.

He said Ayesha Gulalai announced in a press conference that she was leaving the party but now claimed otherwise. Fawad criticised the Sharif family for failing to appear before the accountability court hearing corruption references against them. Speaking to the media outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the PTI spokesman pleaded the Supreme Court's monitoring judge to take notice of the Sharif family's non-appearance before the accountability court.

"Had this been another country, no sitting senator could dare lie like this in the court," he asserted while referring to Senator Asif Kirmani's reported plea in the court that he doesn’t know the Sharifs' London residence addresses. "The entire country knows the Sharifs’ London address.

The prime minister and federal minister met Nawaz Sharif in London but the court is being told that their addresses are unavailable," he pointed out. He said the accountability judge should have taken notice of this "non-serious attitude". "Kirmani should have been arrested in court for making a mockery of the court," he said.

Fawad contended that giving a week's adjournment in such a case was strange and said that there should be hearings of this case on daily basis. He appealed to the monitoring judge to take notice of the lax proceedings in the accountability court, saying "the entire country’s eyes are fixed on this trial".

"The entire world is watching who is running away from the courts now," he said, informing that the NAB law comprises three years in prison for those who fail to show up in court during proceedings. He criticised the "deliberate" campaign to malign state institutions by the ruling party. "There’s a pattern to damaging state institutions," he claimed.

"Maryam said people were picked up before the NA-120 by-election. That was a lie aimed to malign the Army," said Fawad and added that Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal also played politics over this matter.

To a question regarding PTI Chairman Imran Khan's summons by the ECP, he said Imran respects the ECP and if required he will appear before it too. "Our concern is whether the ECP is a court or an administrative body," he said, adding that the matter is fixed before a larger bench of the Islamabad High Court today (Wednesday) and if it decides so then Imran will appear before the ECP.