Thu September 21, 2017
Lahore

September 21, 2017

Dengue situation under control in Punjab: minister

Dengue situation under control in Punjab: minister

LAHORE :Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafique has said that due to the collective efforts and concrete steps taken by the government departments, dengue situation is under control in Punjab.

He said that so far 162 dengue patients had been reported in Punjab during the last nine months, and the patients from other provinces and abroad were also included them. He said that only 26 patients had been reported in Rawalpindi district. Due to the favourable atmosphere for dengue breeding, the departments concerned and the surveillance teams have to increase their field activities for eliminating hotspots and dengue larvae, he added. He was presiding over a meeting to review dengue situation in Commissioner’s Office, Rawalpindi, according to a handout issued here on Wednesday.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir, Rawalpindi Commissioner Talat Mehmood Gondal and Revenue Additional Commissioner Aqeel Ahmed Khan were also present. Minister for Primary Health Kh Imran Nazir said that dengue had become a national issue as the disease had been spreading all over the country. He added that every citizen should play his/her role in the public welfare activities. The Rawalpindi  commissioner reviewed the performance reports of different departments and directed them to ensure complete implementation of the dengue SoPs.

