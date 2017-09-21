‘Our sacrifices in war against terror deserve global acclaim’

Reiterating the federal government’s stance over attempts to brand Pakistan a sponsor of terrorism, Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair on Wednesday said Pakistan’s countless sacrifices rendered in the war against terrorism should be appreciated globally.

This the governor observed while attending a meeting with British State Minister for International Trade Greg Hands and UK High Commissioner in Islamabad Thomas Drew. The meeting discussed matters of mutual interest between the two countries, including business relations, investment and business opportunities in Sindh and the role of Pakistan in the war against terrorism.

Zubair suggested reviewing the travel advisory of foreigners visiting Pakistan if the authorities wished to improve law and order. Every sector of the national economy had improved during the present government’s rule, he claimed and added that British companies had been playing an important role in Pakistan’s economic development.

He termed Karachi an ideal destination for foreign investment since peace had been restored in the country’s economic and financial hub. The governor called upon British businessmen to avail the opportunity.

The British minister endorsed the governor’s point of view, stating that no international company could turn a blind eye to the investment potential in Pakistan’s market. Separately, in a meeting held with a delegation of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) provincial officials, led by Sindh general secretary Rashid Mahmood Soomro, the governor claimed the federal government was committed to specifically developing the province of Sindh.

For the purpose, he said special development packages had been announced for the cities of Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, and Jacobabad. The governor praised the JUI-F’s services for strengthening democracy, peace and politics in the country.

Briefing the delegation about the federal government’s efforts to develop Sindh, he spoke of the recently announced Rs25 billion special development package for Karachi. “With an allocation of this amount, the centre’s total expenditure done on developing the metropolis will increase to Rs75 billion."

Some of the federal government’s projects mentioned by Zubair included the construction of the M-9 motorway linking Karachi and Hyderabad, the K-IV Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme and Green Line Bus Project under the Rapid Bus Transit Service.

Keeping in view Karachi’s importance in strengthening trade and economic activities in the country, Zubair said the federal government along with all concerned political stakeholders firmly stood for the restoration of peace.

He said that for the purpose, personnel of police and other law enforcement agencies laid down their lives to ensure criminal elements were wiped out from the city.

The governor added that cultural, economic, literary, and political activities in the city had resumed owing to the restoration of peace. “New industries and businesses are also being established in the city with the arrival of prospective investors."

He said setting up new industries would prove helpful in accelerating business and economic activities and generating ample employment opportunities for the people. He assured the delegation of continuing consultations with all concerned political stakeholders of the province on the subjects of peace and development as different political parties had actively been participating in the consultation process.

