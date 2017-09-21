Cleanliness campaign starts in CBC jurisdiction

Karachi: Cleanliness week in the jurisdiction of Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) commenced on Tuesday which will continue till week.

Director Military Lands and Cantonments Khursheed Ahmed Khan while opening the cleanliness drive, instructed the officials to improve and manage the system of waste management in all CBC area in order to avoid spreading of all kinds of diseases especially Malaria and Dengue fever.

Executive officer Dr. Muhammad Sajjad Ahmed Khan vowed to take keen interest in cleanliness of the area and requested the CBC residents to instruct their servants to dump garbage in selected dumping area of CBC and said, “With the help of residents, we will be able to make our area neat and clean.”

In the end Deputy Executive Officer Ghulam Muhammad Abro Said “I will personally supervise the campaign and will look after it. Any mismanagement or irregularity will be dealt strictly. Malik Sajjad Ahmed horticulturist CBC, Mr. Amir Azeem sanitary inspector CBC and Sanitary workers of Clifton Cantonment were also present on the occasion.***