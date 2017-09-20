JI wants govt to quit US alliance

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has suggested that Pakistan should quit being a US ally and abandon its non-NATO ally status, warning that ISIS or Daish was a US agent tasked with increasing activities in the region to destabilise Pakistan.

Addressing a workers meeting at Mansoora Tuesday, he said ISIS activities in the country should be a matter of deep concern for the authorities. He said the US had never been Pakistan’s friend in the past nor it would ever be. The US was a slave of its own interests and used its allies as to serve its interests on different pretexts. He said US President Trump’s Afghanistan policy reflected its colonial objectives.

He appreciated Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s efforts to highlight Kashmir issue, the losses caused by terrorism in the country and also the issue of the use of Afghanistan territory for terrorism in this country.

Liaqat Baloch urged the religious parties to unite on a national line of action before the next general elections as the colonial powers were increasing their power and influence in the country.He said those claiming to be champions of secularism and liberalism were already a failure and the religious parties would have to bring about a qualitative change in the national politics.