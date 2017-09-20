Amla would play PSL if free from national duty

LAHORE: The South African run-machine Hashim Amla, who recently participated in the Independence Cup as part of the World XI squad, has said that he would be busy playing Test cricket for his national side during the third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), but he would play the tournament if he was free.

Amla praised the security arrangements made by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) during the World XI tour, and said the steps taken by the PCB to revive international cricket in Pakistan were commendable.

The right-handed batsman said the series would help Pakistan convince international teams to visit here.The 34-old-year said he enjoyed his Pakistan tour a lot, and the hospitality made him feel like at home. Amla scored 119 runs in the three T20 Internationals, ending the series as the third highest run scorer.