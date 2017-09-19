District Central win Karachi Games

KARACHI: District Central ended the fourth Karachi Games on a high note as they left Districts East, West, South, Korangi and Malir behind here at National coaching centre.District Central attained the first position with 1777 points, bagging 44 gold, 20 silver and 9 bronze.District East achieved the second slot with 1355 points, having won 40 gold, 18 silver, and 15 bronze. District West secured the third place with 970 points, having clinched 20 gold, 15 silver, and 13 bronze.

