IHC admits for hearing plea seeking Kh Asif’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday admitted for hearing a constitutional petition, seeking disqualification of Foreign Minister Khwaja Asif for concealing details of his employment with a UAE-based company.

An IHC bench had earlier reserved its verdict after hearing arguments of the petitioner’s counsel with regard to the maintainability of the petition, filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Muhammad Usman Dar.

The bench referred the petition to the IHC chief justice to constitute a larger bench to hear it. The PTI leader has sought disqualification of Kh Asif under articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

Kh Asif had defeated Dar in the 2013 general elections with a margin of 21,000 votes. The petitioner alleged that Kh Asif did not disclose details of his employment with a Dubai-based company and his salary in his nomination papers for the 2013 general elections.