How much is enough?

Her Excellency Madam Halimah Yacob has been named new president of Singapore and she has decided to live in her own apartment. Two policemen have been posted to perform security duties at her now official residence. On the other hand, Mamnoon Hussain, the president of Pakistan, lives in a sprawling and opulent residence on Constitution Avenue in Islamabad, serviced by numerous staff.

Pakistan’s per capita income is $1,468 while that of Singapore is $52,920. Pakistan’s annual exports stood at $21 billion while Singapore’s exports are over $150 billion. The contrast between economic indicators and the lifestyle of leaders is sharp and bewildering. Should we import leaders who would cost us less? I know many in Pakistan will say ‘no’, because paupers love princes.

Ambassador(r) Javed Hafiz (Islamabad)