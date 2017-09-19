Documentaries, films to be shown in festival

Islamabad :Pakistan National Council of the Arts joined hands with Asia Peace Film Festival Consortium under auspices of the Ministry of Information Broadcasting and National Heritage to hold three-day short film festival from September 18 to 20. A colourful impressive launching ceremony was earlier held on September 13.

Films from several Asian countries are being screened at PNCA during these three days. Panel discussions are taking place with the foreign film dignitaries. Art and Institutional exhibitions and exposures are being held. Films from several Asian countries are being screened including Pakistan, China, Iran, Turkey, Syria, Jordan, India, China, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan and more. The subject of all films remains peace. World Peace Day is observed around the world on September 21 each year. Message in this regard from UN Secretary General was read at the opening by Mr. Vittoria of UNIC.

Even though each of over hundred films has its colour and fragrance, apart from message of peace, the plots revolve around children, women, the under-privileged, poverty, pollution and environment. Short films, animation, documentaries and micromentaries are the highlights of this festival. The films are as diverse as the audiences of the festival with people from all walks of life seen here.

Jamal Shah, Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts, said it all in his remarks when he talked about irresponsible powers who created a breed of monsters. Before this, Pakistan was a land where several cultural narratives existed with most cherished cultural heritage.

It was then time that films should bring back that narrative through young and upcoming film makers. The time demanded a need for a generation of decision-makers to cut out parasites. The West has a tendency to simplify Asia and stereotype culture and way of life in Asia. All societies go through thrashing and removing things not wanted.

Asia Peace Film Festival with films and delegates from several Asian countries would definitely leave an impact behind and peace would become an ongoing process. The festival has brought Asian film community together and people are talking to each other. Thoughts and feelings are being shared. A delegate from Afghanistan remarked that it seems that we like conflict more than peace .Films can change that imbalance.

Other filmmakers emphasised the need for communication between all. A delegate also pointed out that elders have made mistakes . The films should bring out those mistakes in open. We can't go ahead without knowing our responsibility. The delegate from Iran pointed out that in spite of political differences, films from Israel are being shown in festivals held in Iran. There are no borders for films and film makers and politics cannot disturb art. All in all, more such film events are a prerequisite if we want to move ahead , keeping in perspective what went wrong in the past.