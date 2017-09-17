KP govt takes U-turn on austerity measures

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has taken a u-turn and cancelled its own notification about 25 percent cut in budgetary expenditure and other austerity measures four days after its issuance.

Owing to severe financial crunch, the KP government issued a notification on September 12 under which budgetary

expenditure for the year 2017-18 was cut by 25 percent. Other austerity measures like a ban on more recruitments, up-gradation and purchase of vehicles were also introduced, while annual development programme expenditure was also reduced. However, the provincial government cancelled the notification just four days after its issuance. After the PTI chief Imran Khan, his party’s government in KP has also started taking u-turns on its decisions.