Killers will be brought to justice: Scotland Yard

LONDON: Scotland Yard says seven years on from the murder of Dr Imran Farooq, it is in contact with the Pakistani authorities to bring to justice the killers of Muttahida Qaumi Movement senior leader.

Dr Imran Farooq was assassinated here on 16 September 2010.

On the 7th death anniversary of the former MQM ideologue, who was sidelined by the MQM supremo Altaf Hussain at the time of his killing, the police told Geo News that they were seeking to bring to justice Mohsin Ali Syed and Kashif Khan Kamran who are in Pakistani custody.

Reports say Kashif Khan Kamran has died in police custody, but this has not been confirmed officially, while Mohsin Ali Syed, Khalid Shamim and Moazzam Ali Khan remain in custody. Questions have been asked of British police over their failure to make progress in the inquiries.

The police said: “We continue to liaise with the Pakistani authorities in relation to a separate investigation into the murder of Dr Imran Farooq and remain committed to bringing those responsible to justice.”

It’s also understood that the police met Shumaila Imran Farooq and her sons Aalishaan and Wejdaan on Thursday and assured them that the file of Dr Imran Farooq murder case will not be closed.

Dr. Farooq, aged 50, was on his way home from work on September 16, 2010, when he was murdered on Green Lane, Edgware outside his London home allegedly by Mohsin Ali Syed and Kashif Khan Kamran.

A post-mortem examination disclosed that he died from multiple stab wounds and blunt trauma to the head through injuries caused by knives and bricks.

The MQM leader had claimed asylum in Britain in 1999 on the grounds that he was persecuted in Pakistan.

He was wanted in Pakistan on scores of charges, including torture and murder, but always claimed the accusations were politically-motivated.

Dr. Farooq was twice elected as a lawmaker in Pakistan but went into hiding in 1992 during the military crackdown on the MQM activists in Karachi.

He later appeared in London by the side of MQM’s London-based leader.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has written a letter to the Pakistani authorities seeking Mutual Legal Assistance in the case registered by Pakistan against the MQM leader in relation to his August 22 speech last year.

Pakistan has complained that the MQM leader incited violence against the state institutions in his speeches.