Robbers’ gang busted in Akora

NOWSHERA: The police claimed to have busted a gang of robbers here on Saturday.

Officials said that one Mushtaq, resident of Akora Khattak, told police that the robbers forced their entry into his house and took away Rs800,000, seven tolas of gold ornaments, four mobile phones and other valuables after taking the family members hostage at gun-point.

Taking action, the officials said, the police started investigation and arrested the alleged burglars identified as Taj Muhammad and Badshah Khan.

The police also recovered the stolen money, other valuables and the weapons and vehicle used in the burglary from the dacoits.